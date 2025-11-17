TN revenue employees federation to boycott SIR work from 18 Nov

The Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees of Tamil Nadu declared on Monday that their members will boycott SIR work from Tuesday, 18 November, protesting "excessive workload, insufficient manpower, deadline pressure, and inadequate training and funding".

The state-wide move was to seek proper training for all officials, appointment of additional Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and deployment of sufficient strength at the BLO level.

The federation has demanded that the district collectors immediately stop holding review meetings late till midnight and having three video conferences daily in the name of review.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which concludes on 4 December, involves distributing and collecting forms, uploading them online, and holding review meetings. The federation claimed that the SIR was being implemented in haste and without planning.

In addition to revenue staff, anganwadi workers, noon-meal workers, municipal and corporation staff, teachers and all department unions who have been drafted as BLOs will join the move to stay away from SIR related works, the union said in a statement.

Tahsildars, village administrative officers, village assistants, surveyors, inspectors and office assistants of the revenue department would take part in the protest.

The association’s decision to boycott has made the ruling DMK reiterate its demand for providing ample time to carry out the updation even after Assembly election while the BJP criticised the government employees saying they can’t agitate against the government.

“The SIR was fixed for one month. The SIR work should be completed by 4 December. So, this could be the reason for the officials to pressurise the BLOs,” DMK senior leader T.K.S Elangovan said.