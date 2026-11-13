Tamil Nadu: TVK govt stable after 6 months, struggles to meet high expectations

The TVK government headed by C. Joseph Vijay completed six months in office on 10 November. It has earned praise for being more transparent and less corrupt but is also blamed for not fulfilling all its pre-poll promises

The government with 97 first-timers among 107 TVK MLAs has a thin majority in the Assembly and looks unstable on paper but with DMK and AIADMK with 59 and 47 MLAs respectively short of the 118 required for a majority, there is no imminent threat

The chief minister called a meeting of the TVK MLAs on 11 November at a private resort, fuelling speculation. Reports hold that the CM called for unity and exhorted MLAs to avoid controversies

Various accounts suggest that Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay has warned his MLAs of attempts to topple the government. He has also asked them to be prepared to face a no-confidence vote in the Assembly, now that the Government has sailed through the first six months. While political observers rule out an imminent threat of large-scale defections from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), both DMK and AIADMK have sharpened attacks on the government in recent weeks. Surveys also suggest that the government may have lost some of the goodwill it had initially.

By choosing to hold the meeting with TVK MLAs in a private resort near Mamallapuram on Wednesday, the chief minister fuelled speculation. MLAs were initially asked to assemble in Chennai and the venue was confirmed later, prompting speculation that the legislators had been moved to a resort amid fears of defections. While officially it was said to be a review meeting, the meeting coming in the wake of controversies involving deputy speaker Ravishankar and TVK MLA Arul Vignesh also added to the suspense. The chief minister is reported to have met the MLAs in batches of 10 besides holding one-on-one meetings with Vignesh and the deputy speaker.

Deputy speaker Ravishankar was recently filmed assaulting a person who had approached him with a complaint. Vignesh is accused of inappropriate behaviour towards Kallakurichi district collector Padmaja. The CM is reported to have reprimanded both legislators and cautioned them that the party would take action if they brought disrepute to the government or TVK. While explanations offered by the two are not known, Vignesh has denied sending any inappropriate message to the Collector. The DMK however submitted a representation to the DGP on Thursday demanding a CID inquiry and police action against the legislator.