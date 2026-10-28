TVK eyes 85% local body seats to strengthen grassroots link; allies seek greater share

TVK, meanwhile, is keen to retain control of all municipal corporations, setting the stage for negotiations over both seat allocation and civic leadership positions. Senior party leaders and ministers are expected to hold discussions with alliance partners to persuade them to accept the proposed 15 per cent share.

The allies, citing their contribution to TVK’s rise to power, are preparing to press for greater representation in the upcoming elections, party functionaries said.

Alongside alliance negotiations, TVK has begun identifying candidates who can take on the established organisational networks of the DMK and AIADMK. Ministers, legislators and district secretaries are expected to spearhead preparations, while the party gathers information on constituencies where it believes it has a strong chance of winning.

Candidate selection is likely to be guided by local influence, public engagement and an established support base. The leadership is particularly keen to field people who have worked for the party and maintained close relationships with residents in their respective areas.

The party considers representation in municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats crucial to its long-term expansion. A stronger presence in local bodies could help it consolidate its organisational structure and build sustained connections with communities.

Party functionaries acknowledge that Vijay’s popularity alone may not be enough to deliver victories in local body elections, where candidates’ accessibility and their understanding of local issues often play a decisive role.

TVK is therefore looking to combine its leader’s public appeal with candidates who have a strong presence in their neighbourhoods and can respond to residents’ everyday concerns.

As preparations gather pace, the party faces two key challenges: translating Vijay’s popularity into a durable grassroots network and reaching a seat-sharing agreement that accommodates its allies’ demands.

The proposed 85:15 formula remains subject to negotiations, with the distribution of civic leadership posts likely to be another major point of contention.

With IANS inputs