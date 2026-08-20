Tejashwi attacks Bihar govt over jail death, alleges police brutality

RJD leader and Bihar leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday stepped up his attack on the NDA government over law and order, alleging that police brutality was rising and warning that he would not allow Bihar to become a “police state”.

Yadav made the remarks after meeting the family of 19-year-old Roshan Kumar Yadav, who died in judicial custody at Madhubani’s Mandal Jail on 10 August. The circumstances surrounding the death have triggered competing claims, with the authorities treating it as a suspected suicide while the family has alleged that Roshan was killed. A magistrate-level inquiry has been ordered into the death.

According to the jail authorities, Roshan was found hanging inside the jail and was taken for medical treatment, where he died. His family, however, has alleged that his body bore injury marks and has demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Yadav questioned the official account and alleged that Roshan had been subjected to severe custodial abuse.

“The 19-year-old had been lodged in jail since 27 May in connection with an Arms Act case. Later, he was released but rearrested soon after. The boy was brutally beaten and subjected to electric shocks. This is an inhuman act by the police. We will not allow Bihar to become a police state,” Yadav said.