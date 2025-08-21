Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish, Naidu over bills to oust arrested leaders

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, 21 August, intensified his attack on the Centre, describing the three new bills that allow the removal of elected representatives arrested on serious charges and held without bail for over 30 days as “torture bills.”

Speaking to reporters before setting out on his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sheikhpura, Sikandra, Jamui and Munger, Yadav accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of engaging in “blackmail politics” and prioritising personal interests over the nation’s progress.

“The truth of the BJP and the Election Commission is being exposed to people through this yatra. Public faith in democracy is returning, and in the upcoming Bihar elections, they will teach the BJP a lesson with their votes,” Yadav said.