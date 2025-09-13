Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt over rising crime in Bihar
Crores seized from engineers’ homes; corruption runs from police stations to top bureaucracy, says Yadav
With tempers flaring and Bihar reeling from back-to-back killings, leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav unleashed a blistering tirade against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government on Friday, 12 September.
Yadav accused Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of presiding over a collapse of law and order in Bihar after two murders in Patna and Khagaria within 24 hours.
“The roads of Bihar are painted red with blood. Murders are happening everywhere,” Yadav told reporters. “In Khagaria, even the driver of our MLA was gunned down on Thursday night. Earlier, an RJD leader was shot dead in Patna. The government is unconscious while organised crime rises unchecked. These incidents are being plotted from the residence of the deputy chief minister. Criminals have now become Samrat and Vijay.”
He also alleged widespread corruption across the state machinery. “Crores are being recovered from engineers’ houses. From police stations and block offices to the higher bureaucracy, corruption is rampant,” Yadav said.
Targeting deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary over his remarks linking a Raghopur murder to electoral politics, Yadav said: “A person has been murdered, and instead of seeking justice, the deputy CM is asking who will benefit politically. This reflects the dirty and shameful mindset of those in power. Such a person does not deserve to hold the post of deputy chief minister. If he is so concerned about Raghopur, let the Prime Minister himself contest against me.”
On the controversy over an AI-generated Congress video that NDA leaders claimed insulted mothers, Yadav dismissed the BJP’s criticism as a distraction. “I haven’t seen the video, but clearly they are diverting attention from issues like crime, corruption, and unemployment. BJP has insulted women more than anyone else. Recall PM Modi’s words against Sonia Gandhi or how he mocked Nitish Kumar’s DNA — there can be no bigger insult than that,” he said.
Yadav also announced plans to resume his outreach campaign. “We will now cover the 16 districts left out during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This new yatra will take us to those areas,” he said.
Responding to the upcoming visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda, the RJD leader claimed the visits were purely electoral. “Now that elections are near, they will come. But once the polls are over, they will forget Bihar again,” Yadav said.
With IANS inputs
