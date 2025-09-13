Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt over rising crime in Bihar

He also alleged widespread corruption across the state machinery. “Crores are being recovered from engineers’ houses. From police stations and block offices to the higher bureaucracy, corruption is rampant,” Yadav said.

Targeting deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary over his remarks linking a Raghopur murder to electoral politics, Yadav said: “A person has been murdered, and instead of seeking justice, the deputy CM is asking who will benefit politically. This reflects the dirty and shameful mindset of those in power. Such a person does not deserve to hold the post of deputy chief minister. If he is so concerned about Raghopur, let the Prime Minister himself contest against me.”

On the controversy over an AI-generated Congress video that NDA leaders claimed insulted mothers, Yadav dismissed the BJP’s criticism as a distraction. “I haven’t seen the video, but clearly they are diverting attention from issues like crime, corruption, and unemployment. BJP has insulted women more than anyone else. Recall PM Modi’s words against Sonia Gandhi or how he mocked Nitish Kumar’s DNA — there can be no bigger insult than that,” he said.

Yadav also announced plans to resume his outreach campaign. “We will now cover the 16 districts left out during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This new yatra will take us to those areas,” he said.

Responding to the upcoming visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda, the RJD leader claimed the visits were purely electoral. “Now that elections are near, they will come. But once the polls are over, they will forget Bihar again,” Yadav said.

