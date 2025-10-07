Tejashwi Yadav condemns attack on CJI, accuses BJP of silence

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, 6 October, strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings, criticising the ruling BJP for its “conspicuous silence” over the shocking incident.

Yadav alleged that the episode reflected the “normalisation of hate and violence” in the country, which, he claimed, had been “receiving state patronage since 2014.”

The controversy erupted after a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai inside the courtroom. Police sources later said a note bearing the slogan “India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma” was recovered from the accused.