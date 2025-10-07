Tejashwi Yadav condemns attack on CJI, accuses BJP of silence
Yadav says the incident reflects the growing “normalisation of hate and violence” allegedly encouraged by the state since 2014
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, 6 October, strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings, criticising the ruling BJP for its “conspicuous silence” over the shocking incident.
Yadav alleged that the episode reflected the “normalisation of hate and violence” in the country, which, he claimed, had been “receiving state patronage since 2014.”
The controversy erupted after a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai inside the courtroom. Police sources later said a note bearing the slogan “India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma” was recovered from the accused.
Calling the act a “shameful episode in the history of Indian democracy,” Yadav said, “It is deeply concerning that a person holding the highest position in the judiciary had to face such humiliation. This attack is not merely on an individual, but on the institution itself.”
The RJD leader further remarked that the incident symbolised a deeper threat to India’s constitutional values.
“The shoe was hurled not at the CJI, but at revered Babasaheb Ambedkar. Some people are weaponising religion to spread venom. Nobody seems safe anymore,” he said.
Accusing the BJP of double standards, Yadav added, “We wonder why the BJP, which has always been anti-Constitution and anti-Dalit, is maintaining silence over this episode. The judiciary is the backbone of our democracy, and protecting it is everyone’s duty.”
With PTI inputs
