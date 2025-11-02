Tejashwi confident of forming next govt in Bihar, declares swearing-in date

INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, 2 November, exuded confidence that the Opposition alliance was poised to form the next government in Bihar, declaring with conviction that the state would witness a change of guard within days of the poll results.

“On 14 November, the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be declared, and on 18 November, the swearing-in will take place,” the RJD leader told reporters, his tone buoyant and assured.

Yadav’s remarks came in the backdrop of the arrest of Anant Singh, the controversial former Mokama MLA and JD(U) candidate, who was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.

“It was bound to happen,” Tejashwi said, referring to the high-profile arrest. “Such a grave incident couldn’t have gone unchecked.”