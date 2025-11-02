Tejashwi confident of forming next govt in Bihar, declares swearing-in date
Yadav’s remarks come after the arrest of Anant Singh, the controversial JD(U) candidate, over the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter
INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, 2 November, exuded confidence that the Opposition alliance was poised to form the next government in Bihar, declaring with conviction that the state would witness a change of guard within days of the poll results.
“On 14 November, the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be declared, and on 18 November, the swearing-in will take place,” the RJD leader told reporters, his tone buoyant and assured.
Yadav’s remarks came in the backdrop of the arrest of Anant Singh, the controversial former Mokama MLA and JD(U) candidate, who was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.
“It was bound to happen,” Tejashwi said, referring to the high-profile arrest. “Such a grave incident couldn’t have gone unchecked.”
Turning his attention to the broader law-and-order situation in the state, Yadav took a sharp dig at the ruling establishment. “The Prime Minister is visiting Bihar today. He should see for himself the state of affairs — where not a single day passes without a heinous crime. But this will change the moment the Mahagathbandhan takes charge,” he declared.
He went on to promise swift and uncompromising governance once in power. “Between 26 November and 26 January, no matter one’s caste or religion, every criminal will be behind bars and face the harshest punishment,” Yadav vowed.
The confident assertion, however, drew a sardonic response from BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who quipped, “So he’s already announcing dates for his swearing-in! I’ve heard he’s also booked a vacation abroad, knowing well that the people of Bihar still trust Nitish Kumar. Perhaps he should take that trip early — he’ll have plenty of time to rest.”
As Bihar heads into the second phase of its high-stakes assembly elections, Yadav’s bold timeline and Rudy’s biting retort underscore a campaign marked as much by conviction as by contest — a prelude to the political drama awaiting its November denouement.
With PTI inputs
