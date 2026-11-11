Tejashwi targets Samrat Choudhary over Bihar governance, law and order
Bihar’s Opposition leader says jobs, education, healthcare and industrial development have been sidelined under the NDA government
Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar’s NDA government of allowing mafia influence and presiding over administrative and financial disorder.
The RJD leader targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, claiming weak leadership had left officials unaccountable.
He said employment, public services, investment and infrastructure development had slipped down the government’s agenda.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Bihar’s NDA government, accusing it of allowing mafia networks to expand their influence while presiding over financial disorder and administrative mismanagement.
In a post on X, the leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly said corruption, worsening law and order and failures in governance had become entrenched under the ruling coalition, with consequences across society and public institutions.
Yadav, who is also the RJD’s national working president, questioned the government’s handling of policing. He referred to incidents of criminals killing police personnel and accused the police of killing innocent citizens to conceal their own failures.
“Mafia rule prevails at every level,” he said.
Directing his criticism at chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Yadav contended that his inexperience and ineffective leadership had weakened administrative oversight and left the police and bureaucracy largely unaccountable.
He further claimed that senior officials were not taking the chief minister seriously, undermining the government’s ability to respond to public concerns.
Employment, quality education, healthcare and public welfare were missing from the administration’s priorities, Yadav said, adding that maintaining law and order and improving living conditions had also been neglected.
The Opposition leader extended his criticism to Bihar’s economic agenda, saying industrial expansion, infrastructure, technology and investment had taken a back seat. He accused the government of failing to give sufficient attention to employment generation.
Describing corruption as unchecked and governance as having virtually collapsed, Yadav questioned whether the NDA had installed a “nominated chief minister” to push the state “towards ruin”.
He also accused those in power of securing office through “vote theft”.
With PTI inputs