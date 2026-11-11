Tejashwi targets Samrat Choudhary over Bihar governance, law and order

Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar’s NDA government of allowing mafia influence and presiding over administrative and financial disorder.

The RJD leader targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, claiming weak leadership had left officials unaccountable.

He said employment, public services, investment and infrastructure development had slipped down the government’s agenda.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Bihar’s NDA government, accusing it of allowing mafia networks to expand their influence while presiding over financial disorder and administrative mismanagement.

In a post on X, the leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly said corruption, worsening law and order and failures in governance had become entrenched under the ruling coalition, with consequences across society and public institutions.

Yadav, who is also the RJD’s national working president, questioned the government’s handling of policing. He referred to incidents of criminals killing police personnel and accused the police of killing innocent citizens to conceal their own failures.