‘There may be crime, but no apraadh’: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary’s remark sparks ridicule

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday triggered online ridicule after claiming that the concept of ‘apraadh’ had ended in the state, even as he acknowledged that ‘crime’ could still take place.

Speaking at an event organised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Delhi, Choudhary said: “Hamare yahan koi apraadh nahi hai. Apraadh ka concept hi khatam ho chuka hai. Crime ho sakte hain, lekin apraadh nahi, koi apraadhi nahi hai.”

The statement drew reactions on social media, with many questioning the distinction the chief minister was attempting to make between the English word ‘crime’ and its Hindi equivalent ‘apraadh’.

However, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data present a substantial record of criminal offences registered in the state.

According to the NCRB's Crime in India 2024 report, Bihar recorded 2,38,753 cases under the Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in 2024, an increase of 3.07% from 2,31,627 cases in 2023.

The state recorded 5,037 cases of crimes allegedly committed by juveniles, the highest among all states. The number represented a 177% increase from 1,818 cases in 2023.

Bihar also reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction cases, at 7,305, including 52 cases of kidnapping for ransom. It recorded 77,606 cases of hurt offences, involving 87,317 victims, the highest among states.

The state topped the national tally for cases involving the kidnapping, abduction or inducement of women to compel marriage, with 12,438 cases. It also recorded 312 cases of attacks on police personnel and other government servants, the highest in the country.