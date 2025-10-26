Tejashwi vows added emoluments for panchayat reps if INDIA bloc wins

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, 26 October, unveiled a sweeping set of promises aimed at strengthening Bihar’s grassroots democracy, pledging to double the allowances of all representatives under the state’s panchayati raj system if the INDIA bloc forms the next government.

Addressing reporters, Yadav said that under his coalition’s rule, village and local governance representatives — often seen as the backbone of rural administration — would be accorded the dignity, financial security, and recognition they deserve.

“If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, the monthly allowances of representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system will be doubled,” Yadav declared, vowing also to introduce a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and pension benefits for them.

The panchayati raj structure in Bihar operates at three tiers of local governance — the gram panchayat, panchayat samiti, and zila parishad — led respectively by the mukhiya, pramukh, and adhyaksha. Together, they represent the first rung of governance in the state’s sprawling rural landscape.