Tejashwi vows added emoluments for panchayat reps if INDIA bloc wins
At present, there are 8,053 gram panchayats, 533 panchayat samitis, and 38 zila parishads functioning across Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, 26 October, unveiled a sweeping set of promises aimed at strengthening Bihar’s grassroots democracy, pledging to double the allowances of all representatives under the state’s panchayati raj system if the INDIA bloc forms the next government.
Addressing reporters, Yadav said that under his coalition’s rule, village and local governance representatives — often seen as the backbone of rural administration — would be accorded the dignity, financial security, and recognition they deserve.
“If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, the monthly allowances of representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system will be doubled,” Yadav declared, vowing also to introduce a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and pension benefits for them.
The panchayati raj structure in Bihar operates at three tiers of local governance — the gram panchayat, panchayat samiti, and zila parishad — led respectively by the mukhiya, pramukh, and adhyaksha. Together, they represent the first rung of governance in the state’s sprawling rural landscape.
At present, there are 8,053 gram panchayats, 533 panchayat samitis, and 38 zila parishads functioning across Bihar. Earlier this year, the Nitish Kumar government had announced modest hikes in their allowances: zila parishad presidents’ monthly pay was raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000; vice-presidents from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000; and mukhiyas from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.
Yadav’s promise of doubling these amounts would significantly boost the incomes of thousands of elected local representatives.
He further said that the INDIA bloc’s government would enhance the margin money for distributors of the Public Distribution System (PDS) — who currently receive Rs 258.40 per quintal as commission — and substantially raise it to ensure fair compensation for their work.
“We will also provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, carpenters, and those engaged in the pottery trade,” Yadav added, emphasising that his vision for Bihar includes economic empowerment for traditional artisans and self-employed workers.
Officials note that each gram panchayat in Bihar is also home to a gram kachahari, a local forum of justice designed to bring dispute resolution closer to the people — a system Yadav said would receive renewed focus and support.
The Bihar Assembly elections for the 243-member house will be held in two phases — on 6 and 11 November, with counting and results to be announced on 14 November.
Yadav’s announcement adds a populist, people-first touch to the INDIA bloc’s campaign narrative, framing local self-governance not merely as an administrative pillar, but as a living embodiment of democracy at the village level — one that, under his leadership, he promises to both empower and protect.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines