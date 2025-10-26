Tejashwi vows to scrap Waqf Act if INDIA bloc voted to power in Bihar

In a fiery address that electrified the crowds in Bihar’s Katihar district on Sunday, 26 October, RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav declared that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin” if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

Speaking in the Muslim-majority heartland of Seemanchal, Yadav invoked his father and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, describing him as a leader who “never bowed before communal forces”, while taking sharp aim at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly “empowering the RSS and its affiliates.”

“Nitish Kumar has always sided with divisive forces. Because of him, the RSS is spreading its poison of hatred across Bihar and the country. The BJP should be called the Bharat Jalao Party,” Yadav thundered to loud cheers from the crowd.

Yadav’s remarks came amid a fresh controversy surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament in April. The BJP-led NDA has hailed it as a step toward transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women, but the Opposition has criticised it as an attack on minority rights and religious autonomy.