Telangana BJP leader’s tweet sparks row in the party

Telangana BJP leader and former MP A P Jithender Reddy sparked a row by sharing a video on Twitter of a man kicking a yak from behind to force it to climb a pickup truck.

The tweet said, “This treatment is what's required for BJP Telangana leadership.” Reddy had tagged Union home minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary B L Santosh, and the BJP.

As his tweet went viral, the former MP deleted it. However, he later re-posted the same but clarified through another that he meant such a treatment should be given to those questioning the leadership of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He slammed the supporters of Chief Minister KCR on social media for misunderstanding his tweet. However, the senior leader's action had already done the damage. It kicked up a row and embarrassed the leadership at a time when the party is facing internal strife.