Telangana BJP leader’s tweet sparks row in the party
Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leader A P Jithender Reddy’s tweet sparked a row where he shared a video of a man kicking a yak from behind to make it climb a pickup truck
Telangana BJP leader and former MP A P Jithender Reddy sparked a row by sharing a video on Twitter of a man kicking a yak from behind to force it to climb a pickup truck.
The tweet said, “This treatment is what's required for BJP Telangana leadership.” Reddy had tagged Union home minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary B L Santosh, and the BJP.
As his tweet went viral, the former MP deleted it. However, he later re-posted the same but clarified through another that he meant such a treatment should be given to those questioning the leadership of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
He slammed the supporters of Chief Minister KCR on social media for misunderstanding his tweet. However, the senior leader's action had already done the damage. It kicked up a row and embarrassed the leadership at a time when the party is facing internal strife.
Rival political parties used it to poke fun at BJP. Some netizens even commented that this is the treatment BJP will get in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.
BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who is unhappy with Bandi Sanjay's style of functioning, reacted to Jithender Reddy's tweet on Friday.
He said one should act in a manner to disrespect or violate freedom of others. "Ask him about the message he wants to send (by this tweet) but those who are mature and experienced should exercise caution," said Rajender, who was recently summoned to Delhi by the BJP leadership after he questioned Sanjay's leadership.
A few hours after the controversial tweet, Jithender Reddy shared dais with Bandi Sanjay at a public meeting held at Atmakur mandal headquarters in Wanaparthy district.
Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR has been conspiring to damage the image of the saffron party by planting stories in the media. He said that the BRS leader was trying to create an impression in the minds of the people that there are differences in the BJP's state leadership.
Responding to Jithender Reddy's tweet, Telangana state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said that it was a brilliant way of comparing and explaining to the people the internal strife within the state unit of BJP.
The tweet has apparently dealt a big blow to the BJP central leadership's attempt to douse the fire. Last week, it had summoned Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had been openly criticizing Sanjay's leadership. Another BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao is also reported to be unhappy with Sanjay. He is said to be planning to quit the party.