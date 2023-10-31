Telangana Congress’ dummy ATM to highlight ‘corruption’ in Kaleshwaram

The Congress party in Telangana has set up a dummy ATM to highlight its allegation of corruption against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

As part of the campaign for Assembly elections, the opposition party adopted a unique tactic to draw the attention of people with ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’

Alleging that there is a corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in the project, the Congress leaders set up a dummy ATM by roadside. Named ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’, it carries photographs of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K. T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha and nephew T. Harish Rao.

‘The biggest scam of the century’ is written on the ‘ATM’. It also used the Chief Minister’s initials saying they stand for ‘Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao’.

Congress workers standing next to ‘ATM’ were explaining to people how KCR used the project as an ATM. They were carrying a few dummy currency notes with KCR’s picture on them.