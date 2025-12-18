Telangana panchayat polls a clear mandate for Cong after 2 years in office: Reddy

The outcome of Telangana’s recently concluded gram panchayat elections has reinforced the ruling Congress’s claim of sustained popular support, with modest gains for the erstwhile ruling BRS.

Held in three phases on 11, 14 and 17 December, the rural local body polls covered 12,702 gram panchayats and were conducted on a non-party basis, using ballot papers rather than EVMs. According to the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC), the elections recorded an unusually high voter turnout of 85.30 per cent, with over 1.66 crore eligible voters — including more than 85 lakh women — casting their ballots for around 12,700 sarpanch posts and nearly 1.12 lakh ward member positions.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy said Congress-backed candidates won 7,527 gram panchayats outright, with another 808 villages going to Congress rebels, taking the party’s effective tally to 8,335 panchayats — roughly 66 per cent of those where elections were held.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the BJP, which Reddy claimed functioned as an informal alliance, together won 4,221 panchayats, or about a third of the total.

Revanth Reddy cited the results as further evidence that public support for his government has remained consistent since the party came to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. "Whether it is urban or rural, in the prestigious polls held over the last two years, people have supported our government," the chief minister said, addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.