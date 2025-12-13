Cong says Kerala voters have ‘rejected’ LDF as UDF posts strong local body gains

The Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) appeared set for significant gains in the Kerala local body elections, with trends on Saturday showing the front ahead of the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front) across grama panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) president Sunny Joseph said the results reflected a clear rejection of the LDF government.

“We could expose the LDF government’s anti-people stance and the people understood it. Their fake propaganda was rejected. The UDF is moving towards a historic victory,” he told reporters.

The local body elections were held in two phases earlier this week.

Joseph attributed the outcome to coordinated efforts across the Congress and UDF. “A united effort, proper preparations, good candidate selection and hard work led to this performance,” he said. On the outcome in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation—where the BJP is heading for victory—he said the party would comment after reviewing the situation.

LDF says results will be examined “microscopically”

LDF convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan said the ruling front would carry out a detailed assessment. “The government has done everything possible for the people. Why such a verdict happened will be examined at the micro level. People’s opinion will be considered and corrective measures taken,” he said.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani expressed disappointment, saying the party had not secured all the wards it expected. The party would examine shortcomings and introduce corrective steps, he added.

CPI(M) MLA M.M. Mani struck a sharper tone, calling the outcome “ingratitude”.

“After receiving all welfare schemes and living comfortably, people voted against us due to temporary sentiments. Is that not ingratitude?” he asked.