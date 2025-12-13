Cong says Kerala voters have ‘rejected’ LDF as UDF posts strong local body gains
KPCC chief Sunny Joseph terms trends a “historic victory”, as LDF vows introspection; BJP claims major gains and says anti-incumbency is rising
The Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) appeared set for significant gains in the Kerala local body elections, with trends on Saturday showing the front ahead of the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front) across grama panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities and corporations.
KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) president Sunny Joseph said the results reflected a clear rejection of the LDF government.
“We could expose the LDF government’s anti-people stance and the people understood it. Their fake propaganda was rejected. The UDF is moving towards a historic victory,” he told reporters.
The local body elections were held in two phases earlier this week.
Joseph attributed the outcome to coordinated efforts across the Congress and UDF. “A united effort, proper preparations, good candidate selection and hard work led to this performance,” he said. On the outcome in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation—where the BJP is heading for victory—he said the party would comment after reviewing the situation.
LDF says results will be examined “microscopically”
LDF convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan said the ruling front would carry out a detailed assessment. “The government has done everything possible for the people. Why such a verdict happened will be examined at the micro level. People’s opinion will be considered and corrective measures taken,” he said.
Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani expressed disappointment, saying the party had not secured all the wards it expected. The party would examine shortcomings and introduce corrective steps, he added.
CPI(M) MLA M.M. Mani struck a sharper tone, calling the outcome “ingratitude”.
“After receiving all welfare schemes and living comfortably, people voted against us due to temporary sentiments. Is that not ingratitude?” he asked.
Congress claims momentum for 2026 Assembly polls
AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the verdict signalled the beginning of the LDF’s political decline. “This trend will continue in the Assembly elections. People are ready to bring down the LDF government,” he said, adding that the UDF had secured wins even in CPI(M) strongholds.
Venugopal also referred to the controversy over the loss of gold at Sabarimala, accusing the government of not taking the issue seriously. He further alleged that the BJP operated with the CPI(M)’s “tacit support” in the polls.
Senior Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan echoed the optimism. “The trends indicate we will return to power in 2026. We will win 111 seats as in 1977. The anti-government sentiment is clear,” he said.
BJP says gains significant, Congress’ rise ‘temporary’
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party had made “major gains”, claiming over 20 per cent of the vote share. “This marks the defeat of the LDF. It is the people’s reply to corruption, Sabarimala issues and inefficiency. The days of the LDF are over,” he said.
He argued the Congress benefited only from anti-incumbency. “Their gains are temporary,” he said, adding that the party would intensify organisation-building in the coming months.
Muslim League state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said the results were “beyond expectations” and signalled change. “The outcome points to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. A change of government is imminent,” he said.
Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan alleged an “understanding” between the CPI(M) and BJP in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. “CPI(M) leaders felt the BJP was no longer untouchable. That helped the BJP near a majority,” he said.
With inputs from PTI
