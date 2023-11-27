Telangana polls: Congress calls out KTR on highest per capita income claim

Just ahead of the Telangana assembly elections on 30 November, the Congress on Monday hit out at BRS leader KT Rama Rao for “tom-tomming” that Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country, saying the high per capita income was only because of three districts, while more than 75 per cent of the state’s population lives in the other 30 districts.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but a betrayal of one of the main reasons for the formation of Telangana — balanced development of the state.

In a post on X, Ramesh said KTR has been “tom-tomming” that Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country. “What are the facts? According to the RBI, at CONSTANT prices which is the yardstick that matters, Karnataka and Haryana have higher per capita incomes than Telangana, while Tamil Nadu is at the same level with a much larger population base,” Ramesh said in his post.