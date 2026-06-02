Telangana Statehood Day: Kharge, Rahul reaffirm Congress commitment to inclusive growth

The Congress chief credited former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people and paving the way for the formation of the state.

Paying homage to those who participated in the Telangana movement, Kharge said the sacrifices of martyrs, students, youth, employees, farmers and activists would always remain an integral part of the state's legacy.

"We bow our heads in tribute to the countless martyrs, students, youth, employees, farmers and activists whose sacrifices and struggles made Telangana a reality," he said.

Kharge also highlighted the work of the Congress government in Telangana, saying it was committed to building a people-centric state based on social justice, dignity, inclusive growth and equal opportunity.

Referring to the party's vision of "Indiramma Rajyam", he said it continues to guide the government's efforts toward empowering women and youth, strengthening marginalised communities and ensuring development reaches every section of society.

"As Telangana moves forward with confidence and hope, we convey our warmest wishes to its people for peace, prosperity and continued progress," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to the people of Telangana, describing the state's formation as the result of the struggles and sacrifices of lakhs of people.

"Today we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams," Rahul Gandhi said in his message.

The Congress leader said the party's government in the state was carrying forward that legacy through policies centred on social justice, equal opportunity and the dignity of every citizen.

The messages from the Congress leadership came as Telangana celebrated another year of statehood, reflecting on a movement that reshaped India's political map and continues to influence the state's development trajectory.

With IANS inputs