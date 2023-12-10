Telangana's youngest MLAs who humbled seasoned politicians

They are young, well-educated and ambitious. In their 20s or 30s, they made a sensational electoral debut defeating political heavyweights in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections.

Mamidala Yeshaswini Reddy is just 26, but this NRI techie has proved to be a giant killer. She was elected on a Congress ticket from Palakurthi, defeating minister for panchayat raj Erraballi Dayakar Rao, a six-time MLA and one-time MP who had never lost an election in his four-decade political career. He was confident of another win as the Congress fielded a political novice.

Yashaswini’s entry into the poll fray itself was dramatic. It was her mother-in-law Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy who was an aspirant for the ticket. An NRI, Jhansi is known in the constituency for her philanthropic activities in the erstwhile Warangal district. Her husband Hanumandla Rajender Reddy is a doctor based in the United States. The family owns the California-based Raj Properties and Group.

Jhansi Reddy is the founder and president of US-based organisation Women Empowerment Telugu Association (WETA), aimed at creating opportunities for women.

State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy wanted Jhansi to contest on the party ticket. She had even started campaigning. However, a few days before the nomination process was to commence, the authorities rejected her application for Indian citizenship.