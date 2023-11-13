Young India fed up of Modi govt's betrayal: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the BJP of crushing the dreams and aspirations of India's youth.

Referring to a recent incident in Telangana where a young woman climbed up an electricity pole and tried to convey something to PM Modi at a rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Young India is fed up with Modi Government's rank betrayal."

PM Modi had to interrupt his speech at the rally last week after he noticed the young woman climbing a structure on which lights were fixed. He repeatedly requested the young woman to come down, saying the condition of the electric wires appeared to be not good.

When she was trying to convey something to Modi, he said in Hindi, "Beta (child), I will listen to you. Please come down and sit. It may short-circuit. This is not correct. I came for you people. There is no use doing such things."

In a post on X, Kharge charged that young Indians aspired for jobs, but in return got a 45-year high unemployment rate. "They wanted economic empowerment, but in return the BJP gave a backbreaking price rise, which has reduced their savings to a 47-year low," he wrote.