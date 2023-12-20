Temple of Democracy made a crematory, says Sanjay Raut on MPs suspension

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday accused the BJP of reducing Parliament, which he termed the "Temple of Democracy", to a crematorium and then making grand plans to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month.

In a sharp reaction to the unprecedented suspension of 141 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, Raut said that the BJP has become manic after winning the recent Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

“First you turn the ‘Temple of Democracy’, our parliament into a crematory and then make plans to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with great fanfare… We never indulge in such duplicity. You will never get Lord Ram’s blessings,” he said.

He said that the Centre should have ensured that the sanctity of parliament was maintained along with the divinity of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and vowed that the opposition parties will continue to fight for the cause of democracy and Parliament.