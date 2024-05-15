Thankfully, they aren't saying 600 paar: Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP's 400-paar target

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the NDA's tally is to get "400 paar (400-plus)" seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday said thankfully he is not talking about "600 paar" because there are only 543 parliamentary seats.

Addressing a rally at Sarai Umar in the Harchandpur Assembly segment in Raebareli, Kharge also said he has signed all the "promises made by our party" and they will be fulfilled if the INDIA bloc forms the government. "It's not like 'Modi ki guarantee' which is never fulfilled."

Launching an attack on the PM and alleging his government is "cut off from the poor", and is working just for the interest of a handful of industrialists, Kharge said people will bid goodbye to this dispensation and the Opposition coalition will come to power after the results are announced in the first week of June.

"Modi and the BJP have been talking about 400-paar. Fortunately, they are not speaking about 600 paar as there is a Constitutional limit on the strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 seats," Kharge said.

The Congress president reiterated that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free ration provided by the BJP government to the poor. He was referring to the Modi government scheme of providing five kg ration to the poor every month. "The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you (PM Modi) did nothing. You are giving five kg free ration, if the INDIA bloc forms government, we will give 10 kg ration to the poor."