The ‘Bangladeshi’ question

Rajya Sabha MP and West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board chairman Samirul Islam accuses BJP-ruled states and Central agencies of both prejudice and ignorance in the recent hounding of Bengali-speaking people, living and working outside West Bengal, as illegal Bangladeshis.

He speaks to Sourabh Sen on the distrust driving the Indian State to harass its own citizens and the refusal to acknowledge documents issued by the Election Commission and the UIDAI as valid. The matter is now before the Supreme Court with the next hearing on 10 September. Excerpts:

How serious is the hounding of Indian citizens from West Bengal working in other states as ‘illegal Bangladeshis’?

We have received hundreds of complaints but the government of India needs to examine just a few cases of these so-called infiltrators to realise how ridiculous this is.

The latest case is that of Amir Sheikh (19) from Malda. He was picked up by the Rajasthan Police, detained, brought to the border and with the help of the BSF pushed into Bangladesh. When the boy’s father learnt of it, he moved a habeas corpus petition in the high court where the lawyer representing the BSF said the boy was trying to get into India, was apprehended and handed over to WB Police. The teenager has since been reunited with his family. But who will investigate the truth?

Then there is the case of Sunali, who is eight-months pregnant, and her husband — both rag pickers in Delhi — which is already before the high court. They too were pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF. The Supreme Court has asked the HC to deal with the case expeditiously. We have verified that they are from Birbhum in West Bengal.