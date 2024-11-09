The battle for Kedarnath

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving nothing to chance. Having lost the Badrinath assembly seat in a by-election in 2022 and the Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election, it cannot afford to lose yet another holy site for devout Hindus.

Little wonder then that chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally overseeing the BJP’s campaign in the temple town. He even accompanied BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal when she filed her nomination.

Recent electoral history favours the BJP. Four of the five previous elections in the last two decades have gone in favour of women candidates. Female voters (45,775) outnumber male voters (44,765) in this constituency. Not only are they as vocal, if not more, than the men, this year’s contest between the BJP’s Nautiyal and the Congress’ Manoj Rawat is also likely to be determined by women. Rawat, a Rajput, and Nautiyal, a Brahmin, are both former MLAs from the constituency.

A paucity of job opportunities and the migration of men in search of work to the plains continue to be electoral issues in the Kedarnath assembly segment which includes Rudraprayag, Didihat, Pithoragarh and Dwarhat. The crucial by-election this month was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat.

Asha Nautiyal had won this seat in 2002 and 2007 while Manoj Rawat won from here in 2017. Ironically, Rawat’s victory was, in some measure, due to Nautiyal who contested as an independent, having been denied the BJP ticket in 2017. She cornered a large number of votes for herself, trumping her arch rival Shaila Rani Rawat, and ensuring Manoj Rawat’s victory. While a chastened BJP has fallen back on Asha Nautiyal again, Rawat is seeking votes on the strength of his work as a legislator.