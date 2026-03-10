The best, the worst or the most partisan Lok Sabha speaker? Let the record speak

Om Birla was hailed as an outstanding MP and an excellent Lok Sabha speaker by prime minister Narendra Modi last week. The praise may have been necessitated because the PM was addressing people at Kota, the speaker’s constituency; it is however no secret that the speaker enjoys the confidence of the prime minister.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi recalled that the speaker stands straight while greeting him but bows reverentially while greeting the PM. While the remark was made in a lighter vein, it is again no secret that the speaker allows the PM to take a lot more liberties than any other member of the House.

The speaker has never ruled against ruling party MPs chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ or Bharat mata Ki jai inside the House while never missing an opportunity to tell the opposition that the House is run by rules. It was also the speaker who advised the PM not to attend the Lok Sabha last month and alerted him about an alleged threat of attack on him in the House. The speaker has not yet explained on what basis he drew such an inference.

The speaker of the Lok Sabha does not unfortunately receive the scrutiny his office deserves. With the media paying fleeting attention to the chair, few remember or question his rulings, observations and conduct. Not many are interested in knowing what happened to the cash that the speaker had alleged was found on an opposition bench.

Under Om Birla’s watch the Lok Sabha has had the fewest sittings. His term as speaker has seen the suspension of the highest number of opposition MPs ever. It is also a record that no ruling party MP has been suspended by him, not even former BJP Member Ramesh Bidhuri who used communal slurs to abuse a fellow Muslim MP. It is also a matter of record that he has not admitted a single adjournment motion sought by the Opposition, disallowing discussions on surveillance by Pegasus spyware, the Adani manipulation of stocks and valuation as alleged by Hindenburg, farmers’ protest or the crisis in Manipur.

It was again under Om Birla’s watch that a group of youngsters breached security, raised slogans, threw pamphlets from the visitors’ gallery and sprayed some kind of foam. Once again the speaker did not allow any discussion and suspended 99 opposition MPs who protested the denial of permission. The Rules Committee of the Lok Sabha with the speaker himself as the chairman failed to meet even once between 2019-22 and met just once between 2022-24.