The Kashmir question and the alleged Patel-Nehru rift

Of the many lies the BJP–Sangh repeats ad nauseum to demonise India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, his (misrepresented) role in Jammu & Kashmir’s accession to India and his (misrepresented) differences with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on this issue must rank high.

The last notable attempt to stir this pot was made on 31 October at the National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) celebrations in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that “Sardar Patel wanted all of Kashmir to merge with India, but Nehru did not let him”. The point of this propagandist narrative, dear young students of Indian history, is to cast Patel as a decisive nationalist and Nehru as a hesitant idealist.

Let’s see if the historical record — preserved in administrative documents, contemporary correspondences and the meticulous research of some serious historians — bears out this story.

Rajmohan Gandhi, in Patel: A Life, clarifies that Patel’s approach to Kashmir was ‘one of realism, not passion’, pointing out: ‘Patel disliked the Maharaja’s indecision but did not wish to rush into war over it… Patel accepted Nehru’s leadership on Kashmir because the matter involved foreign affairs and the United Nations, within the Prime Minister’s responsibility.’

Gandhi further emphasises: ‘There is no evidence of Patel expressing any frustration about not being allowed to integrate Kashmir fully or of advocating the military conquest of the entire state.’

Ramachandra Guha, in India After Gandhi, notes: ‘Both Nehru and Patel were driven by a shared consensus of nation-building, even if their methods and temperament occasionally diverged… Cabinet deliberations shaped the Kashmir policy as much as individual personalities.’

Guha warns against retroactively creating an ‘ideological chasm’, arguing that ‘the public portrayal of stark opposition between the two leaders greatly exaggerates their actual relationship.’

The historical context of accession

In October 1947, Jammu and Kashmir was one of the 562 princely states confronted with the choice of accession — to India or Pakistan — or remaining independent.