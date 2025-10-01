Congress reminds PM Modi of Sardar Patel's observations on RSS

A political row broke out on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its contributions to nation-building, prompting the Congress to remind him of historical criticism directed at the organisation by India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the aftermath of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in 1998.

Taking to X, senior Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh questioned the prime minister’s stance, citing a letter written by Patel to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 18 July 1948.

“The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?” Ramesh asked, sharing excerpts from the letter.

In the letter, Patel, then serving as the Union Home Minister, wrote: 'As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhiji’s murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible...'