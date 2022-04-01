The new M-Y factor in Uttar Pradesh

Political experts accept that it was the “M-Y factor” that worked for the Bharatiya Janata Party this time around in Uttar Pradesh. This M-Y factor beat the huge anti-incumbency against the BJp government and ensured its return to power.

Well, this ‘M-Y’ is certainly not the Muslim-Yadav combination of the Samajwadi Party, but the Modi-Yogi jodi. Yogi Adityanath’s aggressive Hindutva combined with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-development image did the trick for the BJP, say political observers.

BJP had its fingers on the pulse of the masses when it formulated its strategy. It knew that law and order was a big issue in UP politics. Therefore, during the election campaign, it attacked Samajwadi Party over the poor law and order situation during Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure.

Secondly, the “bulldozer baba’’ jibe made by the Samajwadi Party against Adityanath seems to have backfired. The BJP projected bulldozers as an affirmation of its government’s “tough stand on criminals” and “high on development” image.

Thirdly, the BJP was able to convince people that the “double engine ki sarkar” would be more beneficial for Uttar Pradesh. Fourthly, BJP even made Operation Ganga and the evacuation of Indian students from Ukrain a major poll issue as both Modi and Yogi claiming that India managed to safely evacuate its citizens stranded in warhit Ukraine.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev said, “People have reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. It’s a mandate against caste and dynastic politics. It’s a mandate for the continuance of the good governance and pro-poor focus that UP witnessed for five years.”