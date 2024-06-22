The reinvention in the Congress' revival and Rahul Gandhi's big role

There is an element of reinvention in the revival of the Congress in this Lok Sabha election and Rahul Gandhi has played a big role in it, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said.

In an interview with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters here, the CPI(ML) Liberation leader also said the grand old party's revival is "very central" to Indian democracy.

The Congress won 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, almost doubling its tally from 52 in 2019, with a vote share of 22.34 per cent, nearly three percentage points higher than 19.49 per cent in 2019.

"If it is seen in proper perspective, this time the Congress probably contested some 100 seats less than it usually contests or even contested in 2019. So, it's a significant recovery of vote share," Bhattacharya said.

"So, definitely it's a setback to the BJP and it's a major recovery for the Congress. And definitely Rahul Gandhi has played a big role (in it)," he said.

He said the revival of Congress raised issues like reservation, caste census as well as crony capitalism.

"So, the revival also entails an element of reinvention. That's what I think the Congress is trying to do. For example, the whole idea of caste census, reservation, these are all issues which the Congress has never really been vocal about."

Earlier, the Congress would take a stand on these issues, and probably go along with other parties, "but they never really tried to play a proactive role or be more vocal on these issues".

"Likewise, there is this other elephant in the room. Nobody talks about it. Adani–Ambani and the crony capitalism thing. This is again something not all Congress leaders are talking about. Nor the Congress-led governments are really talking about it," he said.