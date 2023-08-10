Second objective of 'justice for Manipur remains unfulfilled': INDIA bloc stages walkout
The second motion of no-confidence against the Modi government was defeated amid Opposition walkout
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from his responsibilities and his failure to deliver justice to the people of Manipur, the INDIA block on Thursday, August 10, staged a walkout of Lok Sabha.
Amid Modi’s speech, the Opposition leaders stood up and slowly moved out. Modi took a jibe at the Opposition, saying that they "do not have the patience to listen… because they do not have faith in democracy."
“Abuse and run away, throw allegations then run away, spread lies and run away,” said PM as the Opposition staged walked out.
Manipur was not mentioned in first 90 minutes of Modi's speech, countered Opposition.
Later, addressing the media outside parliament, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi who had moved the motion against the government said that the INDIA bloc forced Modi to speak in Parliament but the objective to get justice for the people of Manipur remained unfulfilled.
"There were two objectives for the motion of no confidence. First to save parliamentary democracy and force the prime minister of India to stop speaking in foreign parliaments and come to the parliament of India…and make a speech here," Gogoi said.
"Our second objective was the people of Manipur deserve justice. What we saw (is) that after days of struggle, the INDIA alliance succeeded in forcing the prime minister to come to the Lok Sabha and make a statement. Unfortunately, the prime minister did not feel compelled to go to the Rajya Sabha. But the second objective remains unfulfilled," he added.
Replying to the no-confidence motion, PM said the heinous acts of violence committed against women in Manipur can never be forgiven.
"The Centre and the state government are working together and doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment." Modi said.
Targeting the opposition Modi said Congress is responsible for all the problems that the people of northeast including Manipur are facing.
"I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you," he added.
Amid walkout, Opposition's no-confidence motion against the Modi government in 9 years has been defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 10 Aug 2023, 8:27 PM