Second objective of 'justice for Manipur remains unfulfilled': INDIA bloc stages walkout

“Abuse and run away, throw allegations then run away, spread lies and run away,” said PM as the Opposition staged walked out.

Manipur was not mentioned in first 90 minutes of Modi's speech, countered Opposition.

Later, addressing the media outside parliament, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi who had moved the motion against the government said that the INDIA bloc forced Modi to speak in Parliament but the objective to get justice for the people of Manipur remained unfulfilled.

"There were two objectives for the motion of no confidence. First to save parliamentary democracy and force the prime minister of India to stop speaking in foreign parliaments and come to the parliament of India…and make a speech here," Gogoi said.

"Our second objective was the people of Manipur deserve justice. What we saw (is) that after days of struggle, the INDIA alliance succeeded in forcing the prime minister to come to the Lok Sabha and make a statement. Unfortunately, the prime minister did not feel compelled to go to the Rajya Sabha. But the second objective remains unfulfilled," he added.