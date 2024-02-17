Theatre groups free to create own scripts: NSD after WB minister calls out play 'praising PM Modi'

Days after West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu slammed the National School of Drama (NSD) over a script of a play "in praise of" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Jan Bharat Rang event, the theatre school on Friday said it was "only a reference script", and that groups are free to create their own productions.

Jan Bharat Rang is an initiative by the drama school to bring together 2,000 short performances to mark the closing of the ongoing Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

"The BJP government at the Centre, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has sent a short play in praise of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to all theatre groups in West Bengal, asking it to be performed everywhere," Basu posted on X on 13 February.

He also claimed that a failure to comply with the instructions "will result in the withdrawal of generous grants and subsidies from the Centre".

Responding to Basu's claims, NSD registrar Pradeep K Mohanty said the institute never mandated theatre groups to follow the script as it was only for reference.

"Theatre is a creative field and the reference script was sent so that the groups can create even better scripts. A script was forwarded to the groups. However, the groups are free to develop the script on the basis of the themes prescribed by the NSD for the betterment of the production," Mohanty told PTI.