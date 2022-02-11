They are a microscopic minority in UP but Sikh voters still matter in close contests

The 2011 census put the number of Sikhs at around seven lakh in the state, a tiny drop. The number of voters would be even fewer. But In Lakhimpur Kheri, concentration of 93,000 Sikhs give them more clout. In five of the eight constituencies in the district, they can influence elections, provided they vote for the same candidate.

In the wake of the farmers’ agitation and the killing in Lakhimpur Kheri, where Union Minister of State for Home’s son drove over a group of Sikh farmers, they are expected to do just that. The community, points out a political analyst, may be small in the state and has enough financial and social clout to punch above its weight. They can this time influence the outcome with not just votes but also in other ways, he points out. There are more than twenty seats in the states, where Sikhs could be playing a crucial role, he believes.

Western Uttar Pradesh also has a large number of voters with Punjabi roots. Many of them migrated from Pakistan after Partition or during militancy in Punjab during the 1980s. “In cities like Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Pilibhit, Punjabi surnames like Arora, Chhabra, Dudeja, Chhibbar, Grewal, Chawla, Tandon etc are fairly common. In addition there are neoconverts from Dalit and Jat communities, who however continue to identify themselves as Hindus, points out Darshan Singh of Amroha.