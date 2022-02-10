UP 1st phase polling: Priyanka tweets 'shloka' from Bhagavad Gita

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted a 'shloka' from the Bhagavad Gita which says 'do work, whatever the results are' as she appealed voters to come out and vote in the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.



She tweeted, "Brothers and sisters of western UP use the power of vote to build better future, colleagues of UP Congress best wishes you should be feeling proud that after 30 years Congress is fighting on all the seats with full strength."



She invoked Bhagavad Gita which says, "Do your work without fear of the results - You only have a right to do your duty (karma) and not to the results of your karma (actions) Do not become a person who constantly meditates upon the results of one's karma. Do not get attached to inactivity. (Karmanye Vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshou kada chana...)".



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made an appeal to the voters. He tweeted in Hindi, saying: "Come out and vote, get country freedom from all fear".