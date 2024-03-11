They promised to expose Swiss bank accounts, now won't disclose SBI accounts: Ajoy Kumar

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Monday said the people who had promised to expose the Swiss Bank account holders' details are now not ready to disclose SBI (State Bank of India) account details.

Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, the AICC (all-India Congress Committee) in-charge of Odisha said, "The BJP had promised to expose Swiss bank account details and bring home the money kept there. Now, the party is not ready to disclose SBI account details because it will be exposed."

The Supreme Court's direction to disclose electoral bond details by 12 March will expose both the BJP and Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Kumar claimed.

The Congress, which had conducted a sarcastic wedding ceremony of the BJP and the BJD, on Monday organised another ritual titled 'Anna Prasana (first rice ceremony)' for the '10 children' born of the 'wedding'.

The 10 children have been named 'chit fund scam, mining scam, gunda (goon), mask scam, Tamilian, land grab, unemployment, selling of government jobs, electricity bill irregularities, and inflation'.

More than 60 lakh families have been affected by chit fund scams in Odisha. However, owing to the nexus between the BJP and BJD, the victims have not got justice, Kumar alleged. Even after years of investigation, the CBI has not yet submitted a final charge sheet, he said.