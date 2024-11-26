Those against Constitution are speaking about changing it: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 26 November, said those against the Constitution are speaking of changing it, while he and his party are fighting to safeguard it.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

"Those who are against the Constitution, they are telling it (about changing the Constitution). Recently Swamiji of the Pejawar Math in Udupi had also spoken about the need for amending the Constitution. I don't know...we are fighting to ensure that the Constitution should not be changed," Siddaramiah said in response to a question.