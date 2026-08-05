Beaten, trolled, harassed, undefeated: Gen Z speaks to media alongside Rahul

Standing quietly behind young protesters, listening intently, smiling reassuringly and allowing them to speak uninterrupted, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 5 August addressed the media for the second time in less than two weeks on the police brutality during the 20 July youth protests in Delhi.

On 25 July, Gandhi had addressed the media with AISA president Neha Bora and other student activists by his side.

Rather than leading the conversation, Gandhi let the students and activists narrate their experiences of assault, detention and intimidation before stepping in to reiterate that the Modi government was trying to harass students and Gen Z protesters.

Doubling down on his attack on Union home minister Amit Shah, Gandhi asked, "Where is Amit Shah hiding?" and repeated his charge that the home minister was "either culpable or incompetent" for the police firing and subsequent crackdown.

"I am very proud of these young people. Speaking out despite everything they have gone through is itself an act of courage," Gandhi said, contrasting the students' willingness to face the media with what he described as the reluctance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah to do so.