Charkha Satyagraha: Congress' new protest against ‘seat chori’

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s charkha as a symbol of resistance against injustice, the Congress has launched a nationwide ‘Charkha Satyagraha’ campaign to protest what it calls the “seat chori” of senior leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha candidature in Madhya Pradesh, and to rally support for the defence of democratic institutions.

The campaign, which began on 16 June, has seen Congress workers, leaders and supporters gather at various locations across the country, spinning the charkha as a mark of protest.

Party leaders have appealed to citizens to join the movement, arguing that the issue extends beyond the Congress and concerns the integrity of India’s democratic process.