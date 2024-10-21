TMC blames inaction of BJP-led Centre, Haryana govt for Delhi pollution

The BJP-led Union and Haryana governments are responsible for pollution in the national capital but blaming the AAP dispensation in Delhi, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose said on Monday, asking why the Centre was not working on a national plan to combat it.

"It is the same story every year, pollution in Delhi increases in October, and the Union government blames it on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. Why is the union government not working on a national plan after consulting all states so that pollution can be controlled? Where is this national plan on pollution?" Ghose told PTI.

She said the BJP-led government is focused on fighting elections and targeting states ruled by non-NDA parties.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member accused the BJP dispensation in Haryana of not cooperating with the Delhi government.

She held the Union and Haryana governments responsible for the increased level of air and water pollution in the national capital.