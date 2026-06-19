TMC crisis deepens as Jyotipriya Mallick quits party posts, Siliguri mayor resigns

The leadership churn within the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday, with former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick stepping down from all party organisational posts, and Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb resigning from his civic post, citing separate reasons.

Mallick, a veteran leader and former food and forest minister, said health concerns forced his decision.

“I have resigned from all the posts in the TMC because of my extremely poor health condition… My blood sugar levels have shot up abnormally, and I am suffering from major kidney ailments,” he said, adding that “it makes no sense to hold on to a post when you can’t work.”

He also confirmed that he had already informed the party leadership. His exit comes just days after he was inducted into the party’s reconstituted working committee in a major organisational reshuffle.