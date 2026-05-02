TMC flags alleged irregularities in postal ballot handling in Bengal

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged irregularities in the handling of postal ballots in West Bengal and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC).

The allegation is based on an incident at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) from several assembly constituencies are stored. TMC workers stationed outside the strongroom claimed that eight boxes containing postal ballots were brought in around 4 am and taken to a room without CCTV coverage.

Party leaders said they had consistently demanded comprehensive surveillance of all EVMs and postal ballots, and alleged that moving the boxes outside camera range raised serious concerns about transparency.

Tensions escalated at the site when Purnima Chakraborty, a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Shyampukur, arrived with her supporters. Both sides exchanged slogans, prompting police intervention to maintain order. Chakraborty accused TMC workers of creating unrest out of fear of defeat.