TMC likely to bring motion against WB governor in Assembly this week

The tussle between Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat in West Bengal is expected to escalate further as the Trinamool Congress is considering moving a special motion against the functioning of governor C.V. Ananda Bose in the state assembly on Thursday, the last day of the extended monsoon session.

The likely decision comes after Raj Bhavan on Monday morning announced the governor's decision to appoint interim vice-chancellors to 16 state universities, which have been operating without a functional head for some time now.

The fresh notification came just a day after Raj Bhavan issued a notification on Sunday, saying any instruction from the state government or state education department was not binding on any faculty or non-faculty staff of any state university.