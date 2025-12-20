TMC says Modi speech ignored Matua concerns amid SIR-related voter anxieties

The TMC (Trinamool Congress) on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at a rally in Taherpur, West Bengal, failed to address concerns of the Matua community amid anxieties over deletions from the draft electoral rolls under the SIR (Special Intensive Revision).

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the Prime Minister’s speech showed a “lack of concern” for the Matuas, a Dalit Hindu refugee community that migrated from Bangladesh over decades. He also alleged that Modi did not speak about claims of harassment of Bengali-speaking people in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

“Modi’s speech lacked vision and responsibility. He did not address the concerns of the Matuas,” Ghosh told reporters.

The first statewide SIR in West Bengal since 2002 has triggered uncertainty among sections of voters, particularly within the Matua community, over identity and citizenship. According to Election Commission (EC) data, 58,20,898 names have been excluded from the draft electoral rolls, reducing the electorate from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore.

The EC has also flagged around 1.36 crore entries for logical discrepancies, while nearly 30 lakh voters have been categorised as unmapped, taking the total number of voters who may be called for hearings to about 1.66 crore. Leaders of the Matua community across party lines have claimed that a significant share of those affected belong to the community.