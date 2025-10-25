TMC slams BJP 'silence' over Maha doctor’s death, flags 'double standards'

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday accused the BJP of hypocrisy and “emotional bankruptcy” over its muted response to the suspected suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra following an alleged rape — contrasting it with the saffron party’s frequent outcry when such incidents occur in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal minister and TMC national spokesperson Shashi Panja said the BJP’s silence was “deafening” and reflective of its selective outrage.

“We knew that the BJP has so far been politically bankrupt. But has the party now become emotionally bankrupt too?” Panja asked. “It did not utter a word on the tragic incident in Satara.”

The 28-year-old doctor, posted at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district, was found dead in a hotel room on Thursday night. According to police, she had written a note on her palm accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and an IT professional of sustained mental harassment. One of the two men named in her note was arrested in Pune on Saturday.

Panja questioned the conspicuous silence of BJP leaders and national media outlets, saying that had a similar tragedy occurred in West Bengal, it would have triggered an avalanche of criticism and political visits.

“Where is the voice of the media now? Why are national channels quiet?” she said. “Had this incident happened in West Bengal, all hell would have broken loose with members of the women’s commission and human rights commission rushing to the state.”