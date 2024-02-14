TN Assembly adopts resolution against ‘one nation, one election’, state BJP shares delimitation concerns

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution moved by chief minister M.K. Stalin against ‘one nation, one election’, and urged the Centre not to bring in the policy.

However, the BJP strongly opposed the resolution while the main Opposition party AIADMK said it would support the ‘one nation, one election’ policy in the event of the realisation of its 10 demands in 10 years, which were presented to former President of India Ramnath Kovind.

Opposing the resolution, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan said the concerns regarding ‘one nation, one election’ were unfounded and added that the resolution was unnecessary.

PMK MLAs were not present in the House and the DMK allies, the Congress, VCK and the Left parties supported the resolution moved by the chief minister.

The House, however, adopted a second resolution unanimously, urging the Centre not to carry out delimitation of constituencies based on the Census after 2026.

Stalin who moved both the resolutions said, “This august House urges the Union Government not to implement the ‘one nation, one election’ policy as the theory is against the basis of democracy, impractical, and not enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“Elections to local bodies, state Assemblies and Parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people-centric issues in a vast and diverse country like India, and are against the idea of democratic decentralisation," he said.