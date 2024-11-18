TN CM suggests 50 per cent share of central taxes for projects

Expressing concern over the decrease in devolution of central funds and increasing financial burden on Tamil Nadu to bear additional expenses for Centrally-sponsored projects, chief minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, 18 November, sought the union government to provide a 50 per cent share of central taxes to Tamil Nadu.

Additional funds should be allocated to performing states like Tamil Nadu, considering the overall development of the country.

"A new approach should be adopted so that developing states like Tamil Nadu are not affected by decrease in Central allocation. Steps should be taken to strengthen the federal structure of India," Stalin said during his meeting with the Chairman and members of the 16th Finance Commission at the secretariat in Chennai.

He said the commission's recommendation should fulfill the needs and meet the aspirations of Tamil Nadu and ensure its greater contribution towards making India an economic superpower.

Only the states formulate and execute programmes for the development of sectors like health, education, social welfare and agriculture. But, states have less powers to enhance revenue to implement the schemes. Though the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation of providing 41 per cent tax revenue share was appreciated, since the last four years, contrary to the recommendation, the Centre's total tax devolution only accounted to 33.16 per cent, he claimed.