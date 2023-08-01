Total assets of 4001 MLAs more than annual budget of 3 NE states

The total assets of 4,001 sitting MLAs are Rs 54,545 crore, which is more than the combined annual budget for 2023-24 of three states — Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim — totalling Rs 49,103 crores, a report said on Tuesday.

It highlighted that the annual budget 2023-24 of Nagaland is Rs 23,086 crore, Mizoram is Rs 14,210 crore and Sikkim is Rs 11,807 crore.