‘Trade deal or Adani deal?’ Rahul Gandhi targets PM over US case reports

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the recently signed Indo-US trade agreement was aimed at securing relief for billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani in a US legal case.

Reacting to reports that the US government has agreed to settle a lawsuit linked to alleged bribery accusations against Adani, Rahul Gandhi claimed the prime minister had compromised national interests.

“Compromised PM did not strike a trade deal, but a bargain for Adani’s release,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.