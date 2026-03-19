Transgender persons bill 'draconian', expect no better from govt: Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, calling it “draconian” and accusing the government of bypassing proper legislative scrutiny.

In a post on X, O’Brien said the Bill was “sneakily introduced” in Parliament and reflected what he described as the government’s “dubious record” in handling parliamentary processes. He also flagged a broader concern over declining legislative oversight, claiming that while two decades ago a majority of Bills were referred to committees for detailed examination, only a fraction now undergo such scrutiny.

The proposed legislation, introduced in the Lok Sabha last week, seeks to lay down a more precise definition of “transgender” and introduce graded punishments for offences against transgender persons, calibrated to the severity of harm.