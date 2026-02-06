‘Trap deal’: Congress MPs protest against govt in Parliament complex

Congress and other Opposition MPs on Friday staged a protest outside Parliament House complex, voicing dissent over the India-US trade agreement, the controversy surrounding former army chief M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir, and the suspension of eight MPs.

Following the adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings until Monday, opposition leaders gathered near the Makar Dwar and raised slogans including “Dictatorship will not be tolerated”, “Narendra, surrender”, and “Stop murdering democracy”. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suspended MPs, and several other Opposition members participated, holding a large banner that read “Trap Deal” in reference to the US trade agreement.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while leaving the Parliament complex, took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi, telling reporters: “Jo uchit samjho woh karo (Do whatever you think is appropriate)".