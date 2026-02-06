‘Trap deal’: Congress MPs protest against govt in Parliament complex
Opposition MPs protest over India-US trade deal, Naravane memoir controversy, and suspension of eight MPs
Congress and other Opposition MPs on Friday staged a protest outside Parliament House complex, voicing dissent over the India-US trade agreement, the controversy surrounding former army chief M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir, and the suspension of eight MPs.
Following the adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings until Monday, opposition leaders gathered near the Makar Dwar and raised slogans including “Dictatorship will not be tolerated”, “Narendra, surrender”, and “Stop murdering democracy”. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suspended MPs, and several other Opposition members participated, holding a large banner that read “Trap Deal” in reference to the US trade agreement.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while leaving the Parliament complex, took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi, telling reporters: “Jo uchit samjho woh karo (Do whatever you think is appropriate)".
Earlier, on Wednesday, he had cited Naravane’s unreleased memoir to allege that Modi shirked responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020, passing the burden onto the army chief.
Congress whip in the Lok Sabha and suspended MP Manickam Tagore said the party would continue its fight against what they termed the prime minister’s “failures.” He alleged that Modi is “on the back foot” and hesitant to appear in the House, influenced by pressure from foreign powers.
The Lok Sabha has been in deadlock since Monday, with Opposition protests over multiple issues, including not allowing Rahul Gandhi to quote the Naravane memoir and the suspension of eight MPs for unruly behaviour during the Motion of Thanks debate on the President’s address.
On Thursday, the Motion of Thanks was passed without a reply from the Prime Minister, further escalating tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition.
With PTI inputs
