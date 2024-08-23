Traumatised by Rajya Sabha disruptions: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he is pained at the absence of discussion and deliberations and traumatised by disruptions and disturbances in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the 8th Dharma Dhamma International conference organised at Gujarat University, Dhankhar said the Constitutional ordainment of public representatives is being sacrificed on narrow partisan grounds.

"As the vice-president, I am also chairman of the Rajya Sabha. I have felt the need for observation of dharma (duty). I am pained at the absence of discussion and deliberation. I am traumatised by the disruptions and disturbances. The enormity of the situation created by departure of dharma pains me. The Constitutional ordainment of public representatives is being sacrificed on narrow partisan grounds," he said.

"Such a failure of duty is adharm (unrighteousness) in its extremity. I urge all of you to enlighten your representatives that they represent the mood of the nation and the mood of the nation is to engage in your Constitutional dharma, work for larger good of humanity. It is certainly not to create disruptions or lend wings to narratives that are anti-national," Dhankhar asserted.

The VP said he was speaking on the issue as it is a time when "Bharat is seeking to realise its age old place of Vishwaguru". Everybody has to follow their dharma so that India becomes a developed country by 2047, he reiterated.